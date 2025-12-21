Singapore Food Agency Flags 2 Products Sold Online for Containing Prohibited Substances

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) advised the consumers who have purchased two products sold online, Ferrari Candy and TK Premium Coffee, not to consume them after prohibited substances were detected.

In a statement issued on December 16, SFA said that tests found that the two products contained substances not permitted for use in food.

Ferrari Candy, which was advertised as "Rerrarii Candy" on TikTok, was marketed as a sexual enhancement product claiming to boost stamina and vitality. The agency said the product contains tadalafil, a prescription-only medicine, and its country of origin is unknown.

TK Premium Coffee, which originates from the United States and is marketed as a weight loss product, was found to contain sibutramine, a substance that has been banned in Singapore since 2010.

SFA said it has directed the respective online sellers to stop selling the products immediately and is working with e-commerce platforms to remove the listings.

Tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be taken under medical supervision. When used inappropriately, it can raise the risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, irregular heart rate and priapism — a painful and prolonged erection. The medicine may also cause dangerously low blood pressure, particularly in individuals taking heart medications that contain nitrates.

Sibutramine, which was previously used in weight loss treatments, was banned due to its association with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also cause serious side effects affecting the central nervous system, including psychosis, hallucinations and seizures.

The consumers who have already consumed either product and are concerned about their health are advised to seek medical attention.

SFA also urged the public to remain cautious when purchasing and consuming food products from unknown or unverified sources, warning of the potential health risks involved.