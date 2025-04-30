Singapore Food Agency Discovers Erectile Dysfunction Drug in Candies Sold Online

Tadalafil, a powerful prescription medication used to treat erectile dysfunction, has been found in two food products sold with claims of male sexual enhancement effects.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy were available for purchase on local e-commerce platforms.

According to SFA, tadalafil raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, priapism, and irregular heartbeat. It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in individuals on heart medications.

Tadalafil should only be given under medical supervision.

Additionally, SFA found pharmaceuticals in two food products that were advertised with promises of improving metabolism, detoxification, and weight loss.

The products, Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea, were found to contain sibutramine, while Urbanism Candy was found to have sibutramine and sennosides.

Since 2010, sibutramine has been prohibited in Singapore because it raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Hallucinations and psychosis may also result from it.

SFA said, "Seizures have also been reported with sibutramine."

Sennosides is usually used to treat constipation; diarrhea, spasms, and stomach pain are some of the major side effects. Constipation and dehydration may result from prolonged use.

"SFA has worked with these online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect," SFA added.

It further stated that consumers are not recommended to buy or use the products.