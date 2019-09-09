Typhoon Faxai, which is the 15th typhoon of the season, turned out to be the most violent storm in the greater Tokyo region as it disrupted the transportation in the region as well as flights from Singapore to Tokyo Haneda Airport.

It swept through the world's largest metropolitan area and caused injuries to at least 30 people in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka.

This tropical storm which is expected to fizzle out over the Pacific Ocean after heading towards the north-east with a speed of 25 km, forced the authority to warn almost 390,000 people to evacuate in Tohoku region.

This typhoon also disrupted the train operations including JR East and Toei Subway as the operators suspended major routes until at least 8 am on Monday.

More than 100 flights have been cancelled or had to be rescheduled due to the topical storm. The Singapore Airlines informed passengers about delayed flight including Singapore to Tokyo flight that was rescheduled.

As per the Changi Airport website, authorities informed that SIA's SQ639 will land at 4 pm instead of 8.25 am and All Nippon Airlines' NH843 will land at 3 pm, instead of 6.40 am.

Singapore Airlines also informed the passengers through a tweet that flight timing has been changed due to typhoon Faxai, which struck when teams began arriving for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which will start on Friday, September 13.

In a travel advisory, SIA stated that "Customers are advised to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status here.

"Efforts will be made to contact customers who have registered their mobile phone and email details with us. As the situation remains uncertain, Singapore Airlines is monitoring the situation closely and customers may also check our website and social media platforms regularly for updates."