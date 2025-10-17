Singapore: Flash Floods Reported in Ubi as Thundery Showers Set to Continue in Late October

Heavy rain on Friday afternoon, October 17, led to flash floods along Ubi Avenue 1, prompting authorities to advise motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of the area.

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 2.47 pm, national water agency PUB said that flooding had been reported along the stretch between Ubi Avenue 2 and Ubi Road 3 and urged the public to avoid the affected roads for about an hour while water levels subsided.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had earlier forecast that wet weather would persist into the second half of October, with thundery showers expected over many parts of the island. It added that daily maximum temperatures could reach between 32°C and 34°C, while cooler conditions of around 23°C may occur on rainy days.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the ongoing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore and nearby areas are expected to continue through late October, bringing variable winds and frequent thunderstorms.

Thundery showers are likely on most afternoons, while Sumatra squalls may cause widespread rain and gusty winds during the predawn and morning hours. Total rainfall for the rest of the month is predicted to be above average across much of the island, NEA said.

Despite the wetter conditions, warm and humid afternoons are still expected, with temperatures hovering between 32°C and 34°C.

Members of the public are encouraged to check the Meteorological Service Singapore or NEA websites, or use the myENV app, for the latest updates on weather and flood alerts.