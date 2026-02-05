Singapore: Flash Flood Risk Prompts Advisory to Avoid Parts of Jurong West

Singapore commuters have been advised to steer clear of parts of Jurong West on Thursday, February 5, due to the risk of flash floods amid heavy rainfall.

In an advisory issued at about 3.35 pm on social media platform X, national water agency PUB urged the public to avoid Jalan Boon Lay, from International Road to Enterprise Road, as well as the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road, for the next hour.

The advisory followed a weather update from the National Environment Agency (NEA), which warned that heavy rain was expected over southern, western and central areas of Singapore between 3.50 pm and 4.50 pm.

PUB said the precautionary measure was necessary as intense rainfall could lead to rapid surface water accumulation in low-lying areas, increasing the risk of flash floods.

Earlier, the Meteorological Service Singapore had noted that thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island on most afternoons during the first two weeks of February, in line with prevailing weather conditions for the period.

Members of the public are advised to monitor official updates and take necessary precautions when travelling during heavy rain.