Singapore Firefighter Hospitalized for Heat Exhaustion After Blaze at Tampines HDB Block; 100 Residents Evacuated

A firefighter was taken to Singapore's Changi General Hospital after suffering heat exhaustion while battling a fire at a Housing Board block in Tampines on Friday night, January 9.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 9.05 pm, after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a 15th-floor unit at Block 29 Tampines Street 86. As a precaution, around 100 residents were evacuated from the block.

In a Facebook post on Friday, January 9, SCDF said no one was inside the affected unit when the fire occurred. Firefighters carried out forcible entry into the smoke-filled flat and deployed two water jets to put out the blaze.

The fire was largely confined to the bedroom, and investigations into its cause are ongoing, SCDF added.

Following the incident, SCDF reminded members of the public to take fire safety precautions at home.

These include extinguishing lighted materials such as candles before leaving the house, not leaving cooking unattended, avoiding overloading of power sockets, and switching off electrical supplies when they are not in use.