Singapore: Fire in Yishun HDB Flat Involving Personal Mobility Aid Leaves One Hospitalized, 25 Evacuated

One person was rushed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire incident on Monday, October 20, at a Housing Board flat in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at Block 756 Yishun Street 72 at 12.05 pm.

The SCDF said that two personal mobility aids (PMAs) in the hallway outside a second-floor apartment were involved in the fire, which was put out with a water jet.

As a precaution, the SCDF and police evacuated about 25 residents in the block.

Nee Soon GRC MP Goh Hanyan shared a Facebook post on Monday and said that the power supply to two apartments in the effected block was momentarily disrupted.

She added that by Monday evening, contractors would have the electricity supply back, and the next day, more repairs will be made.

According to Goh, the conservancy team of Nee Soon Town Council is also cleaning up the area.

SCDF added that the preliminary findings indicated that the fire had likely originated from one of the affected PMAs.

It further stated that there is a risk of fire for motorized devices that are altered, improperly maintained, or charged using non-original chargers.

As of August 2025, eight people had died as a result of fire, up from five in 2024 and three in 2023, according to SCDF figures.

On August 30, Goh Pei Ming, the Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, had said that a recent wave of house fires was likely caused by electrical problems and battery packs from some active mobility devices (AMDs).