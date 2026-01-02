Singapore: Fire Breaks Out at Sungei Kadut Industrial Building, No Injuries Reported

A fire that broke out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on Friday morning, January 2, was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries reported, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook post issued at about 7.45 am, SCDF said it had deployed firefighting resources to 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent after receiving an alert at around 7 am. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a unit on the second floor of the industrial building engulfed in flames, with smoke spreading across the entire floor.

SCDF later provided an update about an hour after the initial post, confirming that the fire had been successfully extinguished.

The blaze involved tins of paint and wooden pallets stored within the affected unit and was put out using three water jets. Authorities said no one was inside the premises at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This incident marks the third reported fire in Singapore so far in 2026.

The first occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day on the rooftop of Our Tampines Hub during a fireworks display, though no injuries were reported.

The second fire broke out on the afternoon of January 1 at an HDB flat in Sembawang, where four people were taken to hospital and about 90 residents from the affected block were evacuated as a precaution.