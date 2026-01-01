Singapore: Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Our Tampines Hub During New Year's Day Fireworks

A fire broke out on the rooftop of Our Tampines Hub shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 1, occurring amid the community centre's New Year's Day fireworks display.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames on the rooftop garden while fireworks continued in the background. In one clip posted on Facebook, members of the public were seen standing several floors below the affected area as the fire burned above them.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 12.05 am at 1 Tampines Walk, the address of Our Tampines Hub. The venue was one of seven heartland locations hosting countdown events with fireworks to welcome the new year.

SCDF said the fire involved a small patch of grass in the building's rooftop garden. Firefighters extinguished the flames using a hose reel, and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Our Tampines Hub said the fire was detected promptly and put out by the People's Association's on-site Community Emergency Response Team together with SCDF.

As a precaution, the affected grass patch was temporarily cordoned off while safety checks were conducted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The spokesperson added that Our Tampines Hub is working closely with the relevant authorities to review the incident and will put in place any additional measures necessary to strengthen safety protocols.