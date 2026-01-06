Singapore: Fire Breaks Out in Office at Raffles Institution, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in an office at Raffles Institution (RI) in Bishan on Monday, January 5, prompting a response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). No injuries were reported, and school operations were not disrupted.

SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident at about 12.30 pm. The fire involved the contents of a second-floor office located in an administrative block of the school. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using three water jets.

According to Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the fire affected an area roughly the size of a five-room Housing Board flat. SCDF confirmed that there were no casualties arising from the incident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, RI principal Aaron Loh said the fire had broken out slightly earlier, at around 12.20 pm. "There were no reported injuries, and RI has extended support to those affected by the incident. School operations are not affected," he said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

Loh added that preliminary assessments suggest the damage is largely confined to one level of the administrative block. RI is working closely with SCDF to investigate the cause of the fire.