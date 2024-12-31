Singapore: Father Charged for Filming Obscene Videos, Having Sex with Daughters Multiple Times

A 46-year-old man was taken to a district court on charges of having three distinct instances of incest with one of his daughters. Although her age was not stated in court documents, she was older than 16 at the time of the alleged offenses.

Additionally, he is suspected of filming his 13-year-old younger daughter taking a shower in January this year using his cell phone. It is said that he did this without the girl's permission.

The man was accused of three counts of incest, seven counts of voyeurism, and one crime of possessing obscene films. He is not allowed to be identified because of a gag order protecting his daughters' identity.

He allegedly had three incest with his elder daughter in a Bedok North apartment between 2021 and 2023, according to court documents. He allegedly captured her taking a shower in the apartment at approximately 5:30 am on January 7.

Between January 1 and January 11, the man allegedly took five different films of his younger daughter.

He was on a video call with a third alleged victim, who was then performing a sexual act, on January 28. It is said that the man filmed the woman as well without getting her permission.

Additionally, the man is charged with having 25 pornographic movies on his phone on April 5.

On February 7, 2025, the case will be brought up in court once more.

An offender faces up to five years in prison for each count of incest. Additionally, an offender faces up to two years in prison, a fine, or even caning for each conviction of voyeurism involving a minor under the age of 14.