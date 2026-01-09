Singapore: Family of Motorcyclist Killed in AYE Hit-And-Run Appeals for Witnesses, Dashcam Footage

The family of a 61-year-old motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on December 29, 2025, is appealing to the public for eyewitness accounts and dashcam footage to assist ongoing police investigations.

The victim, Piara Singh, was a semi-retired heavy transport operator and a father of two, his 32-year-old son Roheed Raj Singh said. According to the family, Piara Singh was riding home to Bukit Batok after collecting medicine from the National University Hospital when the fatal accident occurred.

The collision, which involved two prime movers, took place near the Clementi Avenue 2 exit on the AYE in the direction towards Tuas. Singh said a colleague had informed the family of his father's route shortly before the crash.

Piara Singh's daughter, Reesha Kaur, 28, urged drivers who were in the area between 5.30 pm and 5.45 pm to come forward if they have dashcam footage. "We hope that drivers travelling in that area during that time who might have dashcam footage will come forward," she said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

She added that the family is concerned that potential evidence could be lost as dashcam recordings are often overwritten. One of the prime movers involved in the accident is believed to be in Malaysia, she said.

Roheed Singh said he first became aware of the incident after receiving video clips of the crash circulating on WhatsApp from his cousins. "When I watched it, I noticed that the motorcycle had red livery and gold rims, just like my father's," he told The Straits Times. "I was in a state of shock and hoping it wasn't him."

He said he and his sister, together with their mother, rushed home to check if their father had returned. When he did not arrive, they later received confirmation from the police that he had died in the accident.

Kaur said her father had been looking forward to her upcoming wedding and had been actively involved in the preparations. "He was supposed to walk me down the aisle," she said.

Describing him as a devoted and warm-hearted person, she added, "Our father was a loving, humorous man who brought joy to those around him." Piara Singh had been riding a motorcycle for more than 40 years and was known among friends and family as someone who always put others first.

The family has taken to social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to appeal for information. Kaur said that the police investigations are ongoing but there is currently insufficient conclusive evidence to determine exactly how the accident unfolded.

"They have identified the vehicles involved, but said that additional footage, especially from vehicles travelling behind, would help to clarify the sequence of events," she said, adding that the family would be grateful for any information or video evidence from members of the public.