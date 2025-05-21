Singapore Extends Help to Rescue 30 People After Fishing Vessel Capsizes 27 km From Pedra Branca

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) revealed that Singapore coordinated the rescue of 30 people from a capsized fishing vessel on Tuesday, May 20.

According to a statement from MPA, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was alerted about the incident by the Hong Kong-registered container ship Cosco Development at about 7.20 am.

The Indonesia-registered vessel Facific Memory II had capsized at about 27 kilometers northeast of Pedra Branca, which is within Singapore's maritime search and rescue area.

In addition to providing navigational broadcasts for other vessels to assist, the MRCC oversaw the search and rescue operation. Additionally, it also notified Malaysia's MRCC and Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

The MPA said that Singapore directed Liberia-registered bulk carrier Andros Spirit to rescue the people in the water. It added that all 30 people were rescued, and no Singaporeans were involved in the incident. People who were rescued disembarked at Batam, Indonesia.