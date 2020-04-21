The Asian country Singapore extended the partial lockdown for another four weeks until June 1 for curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 inside the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated on Tuesday.

The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.

Coronavirus in Singapore

The deadly virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world claiming the lives of more than 170,000 people and infecting nearly two and a half million people globally. The deadly virus outbreak that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has bee described as a pandemic by the WHO.

The US is the most affected country due to the deadly virus outbreak followed by Spain, Italy and the American country is currently the epicentre of the pandemic.

