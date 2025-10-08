Singapore Executes Malaysian Pannir Selvam Over 2014 Drug Trafficking Case

Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, a Malaysian man, was executed by Singapore in 2014 for smuggling drugs into the island nation.

On Wednesday, October 8, Rocky Howe, a member of the Transformative Justice Collective, a non-governmental organization based in Singapore, confirmed the execution.

In an interview with The Star, he said, "Pannir Selvam has been executed this morning."

On May 2, 2017, the High Court found him guilty of bringing at least 51.84g of diamorphine into Singapore in 2014, and he was given the mandatory death penalty.

Later, on February 9, 2018, the Court of Appeal denied his appeal, and the President of Singapore denied his request for clemency.

On two occasions, Pannir Selvam was given a stay of execution. He planned to contest the denial of his clemency petition in May 2019.

Additionally, he attempted to contest the Public Prosecutor's choice to forego issuing a substantive assistance certificate.

The second stay was issued in February 2025 while a post-appeal stay application was being considered; on September 5, the application was denied.

In the last two weeks, there have been two executions of Malaysians in the republic.

It came after K. Datchinamurthy was put to death on September 25.

Two Malaysians were also put to death for drug offenses in July of this year.