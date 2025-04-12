Singapore Excavator Worker Injured as Tipper Truck Falls One Floor to Basement Level at Construction Site

An excavator operator was injured after a parked tipper truck at a construction site in Astrid Hill rolled backwards and fell from the ground level to the basement level. According to reports, the operator was near the fallen vehicle and thus sustained abrasions on his legs.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was notified of the occurrence on Tuesday, April 8, at 2:00 pm and they transported the worker to the National University Hospital. At the same time that day, the incident was also reported to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

It has determined that T.A.G. Construction is the employer of the injured worker and that general contractor HLBC is the occupier overseeing the operation.

An MOM spokesperson told The Straits Times: "A tipper truck was parked at the ground level of a construction site when it suddenly rolled back, hit the edge barricades of the concrete slab, and fell over to the basement level."

According to the spokesperson, the basement level excavator operator was able to get out of his car's cabin before the truck struck it, although he suffered cuts to his legs in the process.

On Thursday, April 10, images of the accident, which showed the damaged truck on its side at the construction site, were uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook Group. It looks like the truck fell on an excavator's arm.

"As a general safety measure, engines of any vehicles should be turned off and hand brakes to be engaged if the driver is to leave the cabin. In addition, wheel chokes should also be placed at the wheel to prevent any roll off," said the MOM spokesperson.

The ministry is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier to halt all works and review its control measures.