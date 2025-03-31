Singapore Electricity, Gas Tariffs to Remain Unchanged from April Till June 2025: SP Group

Household gas and electricity rates in Singapore won't change until June.

The SP Group announced on Friday, March 28, that the gas rates will stay at 22.72 cents per kWh, according to City Energy, while electricity rates will stay at 28.12 cents per kWh. The Goods and Services Tax is not included in either price.

According to SP Group, it examines electricity rates on a quarterly basis in accordance with the rules established by the Energy Market Authority, which oversees the electricity sector.

Electricity rates may change from quarter to quarter as a result of the unstable worldwide fuel prices.

Energy charges paid to generating businesses and network fees to SP Group for moving electricity through the power system make up the electricity tariff.

It also covers the costs of running the power infrastructure and wholesale electricity market, as well as a market support services fee.

The electricity rates from October to December 2024 were 29.10 cents per kWh.