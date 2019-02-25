The Election Department of Singapore stated on Monday that the registers of electors will be available for public inspection from Tuesday, February 26 to March 11.

As per a news release the department stated that the registers include all the names of the qualified electors as of February 1. The citizens can check their particulars in the registers by using NRIC or passport details. They can check it

Online at Elections Department website

At Election Department

At community centres/ clubs in Singapore

At any Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres

If any citizen wants to object or claim anything then they may use the online portal of Elections Department or can visit community centres or clubs that serve as overseas registration centres, for the manual submission.

In the news release, the authority also added that people, who failed to vote in a past election can re-enter their names in the register to vote in the future election.

In case of overseas Singaporeans, whose names are in the registers of electors and have resided in the country for at least 30 days between February 1, 2016 and January 31, 2019, will be allowed to apply to register as overseas electors to vote at one of the designated overseas polling stations during future election of Singapore.

But the overseas Singaporeans, who listed their names earlier, need to re-register if they meet the qualifying criteria as of February 1, 2019, and the application for the overseas elector is open for the entire year.

The release also added that "Application for registration as an overseas elector is open all year round. However, in accordance with the law, applications will not be processed during the period from the 3rd day after the Writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken."

In case of any confusion or query, visit the official website of Elections Department Singapore.