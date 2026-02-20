Singapore: Elderly Woman, 76, Found Dead at Foot of Queenstown HDB Block on Second Day of CNY

A 76-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Queenstown on Wednesday, February 18, the second day of Chinese New Year.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 5.55 am at Block 13 Holland Drive. The woman was discovered lying motionless at the foot of the block and is believed to have fallen from a height.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Videos seen by AsiaOne showed a police cordon set up around the area, stretching from a concrete section and adjacent grass patch in front of the block to a sheltered walkway at the side.

In response to queries, the police said that the preliminary investigations indicate that foul play is not suspected. Investigations are still ongoing.