Singapore: Elderly Pedestrian, 84, Dies Following Power-Assisted Bicycle Accident in Bedok

An 84-year-old woman has died following an accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Bedok on January 30, the police said.

Officers were alerted to the incident along Bedok South Avenue 3 towards Tanah Merah Kechil Road at about 3.20 pm. The woman, who was a pedestrian, was taken unconscious to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The police said a 43-year-old PAB rider is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Power-assisted bicycles fall under the category of active mobility devices, which also includes personal mobility devices (PMDs) and personal mobility aids (PMAs). The incident comes amid tighter regulations being introduced to improve safety involving such devices.

From June 1, users of mobility scooters will be required to hold a Certificate of Medical Need, a measure aimed at preventing misuse by those without genuine mobility issues, said Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng previously.

In addition, the speed limit for PMAs, including mobility scooters, will be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh, and all new mobility scooters sold from that date must be registered.

The investigations into the Bedok accident are continuing.