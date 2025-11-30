Singapore: Elderly man, 82, Discovered Dead at Hougang Fitness Corner

Singapore police have launched investigations after an 82-year-old man was discovered dead at a fitness corner in Hougang on Wednesday, November 26.

Responding to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 174 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 5.35 pm. The elderly man was found motionless on a bench, and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The photos shared by a witness with news outlet Mothership showed a large white sheet covering a bench at the fitness area, which had been cordoned off by the authorities while investigations were conducted.

The police said that based on preliminary findings, no foul play is suspected. However, the investigations are still ongoing.