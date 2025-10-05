Singapore: Elderly Man, 71, Taken to Hospital After Lavender Street Crash; Driver Arrested for Drink Driving

A 37-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving following a car-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Lavender Street and Serangoon Road on Friday, October 3.

The incident was reported to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at approximately 9.10 pm on the same day.

According to the police, the 71-year-old male pedestrian was taken to a hospital while conscious, and the driver was arrested for drunk driving.

The Facebook group SGRV Front Man posted pictures of the incident, showing a dark blue car with a damaged bonnet that looks to have crashed into a bent traffic light.

The road and the grassy area next to it were littered with debris.

The police investigations are still ongoing.