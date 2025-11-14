Singapore: Elderly Man, 69, Found Dead After Body Discovered Floating Near Esplanade

A 69-year-old man was recovered from the Singapore River on Thursday, November 13 and the police are investigating the matter.

Reports stated that the police received a call for assistance on Thursday at about 9 am. They said that the body was found floating in the waters off Queen Elizabeth Walk, which is a promenade nestled within Esplanade Park.

According to the police, a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) declared the man dead at the scene.

The police also stated that they do not believe there was foul play based on their initial investigations.

It is thought that the case was categorized as an unnatural death.

Photos that a witness shared with news portal Stomp show a police tent and multiple police officers.