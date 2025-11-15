Singapore: Elderly Man, 68, Killed in Marine Parade Slashing; 23-year-old Suspect to be Charged with Murder

A 23-year-old man, connected to a slashing incident involving a 68-year-old man who subsequently passed away, will be charged with murder on Saturday, November 15.

The police said in a statement late on Friday, November 14, that they thought the two men had a fight.

The police had previously stated that they received a call for assistance at 5000C Marine Parade Road, which is the address of Laguna Park condominium, at approximately 12.45 pm on Thursday, November 13.

A 68-year-old man was discovered hurt at the scene, according to the police. After that, he was brought to the hospital unconscious and passed away there.

Two penknives were confiscated along with the arrest of the 23-year-old man.

Around 1.10 pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported receiving a call for help and transporting a person to Changi General Hospital.

The two men's relationship is unclear.

The 13th floor is thought to have been the victim's residence.

If found guilty, the suspect will face the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the police investigations are still ongoing.