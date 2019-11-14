The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Thursday that the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results for 2019 will be released on November 21 and students will be able to collect their results from their respective schools from 11 am.

In a joint press release, MOE and SEAB stated that eligible Singaporean students will receive option forms to select their secondary schools during the collection of the result slips. They can use the unique S1 Personal Identification Number on the form to submit their school options online from 11 am November 21 to 3 pm, November 27 via MOE's website.

Students can also submit the option forms through the student's primary school which can be made between 11 am and 3 pm on November 21, as well as at 9 am to 3 pm on November 22, 25, 26 and 27. They will obtain the secondary school posting results on December 20 via three channels, such as SMS, MOE website and the primary school.

The students who want to apply for specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students at Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary should remember that the application period will begin from 11 am on November 21 and end at 3 pm on November 27. In this case, students can directly apply to the respective schools. Students who are admitted to Crest or Spectra will be informed via mail and SMS by December 13.