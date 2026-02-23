Singapore: EASE Scheme Extended to Private Homes from April 1, 80K Households to Benefit

Seniors living in private residential properties will soon be able to tap a subsidised government scheme to make their homes safer, with the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme extended beyond HDB flats for the first time.

From April 1, more than 80,000 private households will be gradually brought on board, starting with those that have at least one member aged 80 and above, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Sunday, February 22.

Seniors aged 60 to 64 who require help with at least one activity of daily living — such as bathing, toileting or eating — will also qualify in the first phase.

Under the expanded scheme, eligible private property households — with at least one Singaporean member — will receive S$1,200 in vouchers. The vouchers will cover 75% of the installation cost for seven types of ageing-friendly fittings, including grab bars and slip-resistant flooring.

For instance, if the total bill for installing grab bars and slip-resistant flooring treatment amounts to S$800, seniors would pay S$200 out of pocket, with the remaining amount covered by the subsidy. Any unused voucher balance can be used later for additional installations if needed.

The 75% subsidy for private homes is lower than the support given to HDB residents, who receive subsidies ranging from 87.5% for executive flats to 95% for one- to three-room flats.

The extension to private property households was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2025, more than a decade after EASE was launched in July 2012 for HDB residents. The expanded scheme will run for three years, until 2029.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said the rollout will be phased to manage demand and spread-out installation works. After the initial group from April 1, the scheme will be extended to seniors aged 70 and above from July 1, and those aged 65 and above from October 1.

Eligible households will receive mailers with details on how to apply. Upon approval, they can engage pre-qualified contractors to carry out the installations. After subsidy, prices start from S$16.35 for a bidet spray and go up to S$158.05 for a handrail.

Retiree Richard Su, 79, who attended a Chinese New Year celebration at Braddell View condominium where the scheme was introduced, said he intends to install grab bars in the three toilets of his apartment. He currently relies on towel racks for support.

"The proper ones here look very sturdy," he said, as quoted by CNA, noting that the subsidised price of S$130.80 for eight grab bars appeared reasonable.

Madam Premila Krishna, 78, said the announcement came at a timely moment, as she had already been considering installing grab bars in her toilet and kitchen.

"Sometimes, when I use the bathroom and I'm tired, I look for something to hold for support," she told CNA. Although she does not have mobility issues, she plans to opt for grab bars, handrails and slip-resistant flooring treatment as preventive measures.

Currently, 11 fittings are available under the EASE programme for HDB residents, including options such as widening toilet entrances and lowering kerbs at toilet entrances. However, only seven fittings will be offered to private property households, taking into account the popularity of items and the need for minimal customisation, as private homes vary widely in size and layout.

As of January 2025, about 340,000 households had benefited from the EASE scheme.