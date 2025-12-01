Singapore: Early Payment Scheme to Offer S$30 Rebate on Traffic Fines from Jan 1

Motorists who settle their traffic fines promptly will enjoy a S$30 (US$23) reduction from Jan 1, 2026, under a new Early Payment Scheme announced by the Traffic Police on Monday, December 1.

The initiative applies to locally registered vehicles involved in traffic offences that carry composition fines of S$50 or more. According to the police, the scheme is designed to encourage timely payment and cut down on meritless appeals, which currently consume significant resources.

Composition fines are issued for offences that do not require court prosecution. These include violations such as stopping in a yellow box, making an unauthorised U-turn, or exceeding the speed limit by up to 40kmh.

In 2024, the Traffic Police issued an average of about 6,000 notices of traffic offence each month and processed over 1,000 appeals. Most appeals were turned down, as the police consider only exceptional circumstances — such as medical emergencies — and require documentary evidence to support such claims.

Under the new scheme, motorists will be informed of their eligibility through the notice of traffic offence. Those who make payment within 14 days will automatically qualify for the S$30 reduction. After the two-week window expires, the full composition fine will apply, with no extensions granted.