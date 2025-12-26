Singapore: 2 Arrested Within Hours Over Snatch Theft Targeting Elderly Man in Redhill

Singapore police have arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male teenager for their suspected involvement in a snatch theft case targeting an elderly victim in Redhill.

The incident took place on December 24 at about 2.50 pm, when the police received a report that an unknown man had allegedly snatched a plastic bag containing cash from an elderly man along Redhill Close. The suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after committing the offence.

Following the report, officers from the Clementi Police Division, working with the Police Operations Command Centre, conducted follow-up investigations.

With the help of images captured by police cameras, the officers established the identities of the suspects and arrested both the 20-year-old man and the 17-year-old teenager, believed to be his accomplice, within four hours of the incident. The stolen cash, amounting to S$1,625, was recovered.

Both suspects were charged in court on Friday, December 26, with snatch theft under Section 356 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries a mandatory imprisonment term of between one and seven years, and offenders may also be liable to caning.

In a statement, the police said they will not tolerate such brazen criminal acts and will continue to take firm action against those who threaten public safety. Members of the public who encounter similar incidents are advised to stay calm, observe and remember the physical appearance or distinctive features of the perpetrator, and contact the police as soon as possible.