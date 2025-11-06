Singapore: Driver who Allegedly Fled Scene After Telok Blangah Crash Arrested

A 34-year-old man, who fled after his car collided with four other vehicles in Telok Blangah, was arrested on Wednesday, November 5.

On Thursday, November 6, Shin Min Daily News reported that he had been taken into custody at an industrial building in Kaki Bukit.

Numerous police cars were spotted at Premier @ Kaki Bukit on Wednesday evening, according to the Chinese-language daily.

The report stated that officers were observed using police dogs to search the building at around 10 pm.

It was thought that the man was hiding in a sixth-floor apartment.

The man was led from the building at approximately 11:15 pm.

On Tuesday, November 4, police reported that they had seen a car that had hit a curb while on patrol in Telok Blangah Drive at around 8.30 am.

While the police officers were checking on the driver, he abruptly drove away.

During the ensuing police chase, the vehicle struck a bus and a van in addition to two other vehicles. After that, the driver ran away along Telok Blangah Hill on foot.

An e-vaporizer was found in the car, and the police said that the related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority. The investigations are still ongoing.