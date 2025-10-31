Singapore Driver Dies After Car Bursts into Flames on TPE; Two Exits Closed Following Accident

A man died on the spot after a car caught fire on the TPE in the wee hours of Friday, October 31.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it received a fire alert at the slip road close to the CTE exit along the TPE towards the SLE at approximately 2.55 am.

Reports stated that the deceased was driving a BMW 520i.

According to the SCDF, a water jet was used to put out the vehicle fire.

Police responded to inquiries by saying that they think the vehicle had skidded on the freeway.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted the public about the incident at around 6.20 am by sharing a post on social media platform X. LTA announced that the SLE exit was closed following the fire.

The LTA sent out another alert less than an hour later, stating that the CTE exit was closed as well. Around 9.20 am, the exits were once again open.

The cause of the fire is being looked into.

The car, now a turtle, is seen burning in a video posted to the Roads.sg Facebook page. There are SCDF firefighters fighting the fire.