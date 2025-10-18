Singapore Driver Arrested After Running Red Light, Crashing into Another Lorry and Injuring 21 People

A 24-year-old truck driver was arrested after he ran a red light and struck another truck, injuring 21 persons.

On Friday, October 17, the police said that the incident took place on Wednesday, October 15, at about 10.45 pm.

The driver, who was transporting nine people, disregarded the red-light at the intersection of Sungei Kadut Loop and Sungei Kadut Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Way.

The police reported that his truck collided with another truck that was using a green light to cross the intersection.

The police said, "The other lorry was ferrying 11 passengers. Apart from the driver who ran the red light, the remaining 21 people from both vehicles were taken to hospitals, with injuries including fractures, lacerations and bodily pains."

The police are still looking into the man's arrest for reckless driving that caused serious injuries.

In response to questions from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) stated that it freed a person trapped in a lorry's passenger seat using hydraulic rescue equipment.

According to SCDF, 15 more persons were transported to Woodlands Health Campus and 6 more were evacuated to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Red-light running is still a major threat, according to the police.

"While the number of red-light running violations decreased by 25.3 per cent to 13,073 in the first half of 2025, from 17,508 in the first half of 2024, the number of red-light running accidents, including those that resulted in fatalities, increased by 38.3 per cent to 65 in the first half of 2025, from 47 in the first half of 2024," the authority added.

"These violations put all road users at risk and can result in severe accidents such as this incident. The traffic police take a firm stance against such dangerous behavior."

Driving dangerously and inflicting great harm is punishable by up to five years in prison and a ban from operating any kind of vehicle.

Drivers who receive a second or subsequent conviction risk a jail sentence of one to ten years and are prohibited from operating any kind of vehicle.

Since January 2024, the traffic police have been assisting in the necessary installation of speed limiters on trucks with a maximum loaded weight of 3,500 kg to 12,000 kg as part of continuous road safety activities. This ensures that the trucks do not exceed the 60 km/h speed limit.

"Speed limiters enhance road safety for all users, including workers who may be transported in lorries as part of their work arrangements. Companies operating lorries in this category must prioritize speed limiter installation through authorized agents without delay, with the first deadline approaching on Jan 1, 2026," said the police.

According to the authorities, this incident should serve as a reminder to businesses to instill a strong safety culture in their drivers, stressing the value of following traffic signals and traffic laws.

Businesses are urged to implement proactive measures for managing vehicle safety, such as safety compliance and driver training.