Singapore Driver, 44, Involved in Tampines Crash That Claimed Two Lives, Including JC Student, to Plead Guilty

A 44-year-old driver who was involved in a chain collision in Tampines that killed two people and injured several others is all set to plead guilty on Oct 23.

On Thursday, July 31, Muhammad Syafie Ismail's guilty plea was set following one of several pre-trial conferences that preceded this event.

For an incident that occurred at the intersection of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 in April of last year, Syafie is facing five charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Among his charges are failing to stop after an accident, dangerous driving causing death, and dangerous driving causing injury.

After 7 am on April 22, 2024, he allegedly drove carelessly along Bedok Reservoir Road in the direction of Tampines Avenue 4.

He allegedly caused a "sideswipe collision" when he abruptly changed lanes to pass a car, causing another vehicle to veer left and scrape its tires against the road kerb.

After that, he allegedly ran a red light and struck three vehicles, one of which swerved and struck a van.

Following the incident, 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib, a worker for a pest control company, and 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril perished as van passengers.

An 11-year-old boy was hurt when the van struck a minibus.

Court documents indicate that Regent Law attorneys are Syafie's legal representatives.

Syafie could spend two to eight years in prison and be prohibited from operating any kind of vehicle if found guilty of dangerous driving that results in death.

He could be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,700), imprisoned for up to two years, or both for reckless driving that causes harm. He would also be prohibited from operating any kind of vehicle.

He could be fined up to S$5,000, imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both if found guilty of dangerous driving.

Failing to stop after an accident is punishable by a maximum fine of S$1,000, a maximum jail sentence of three months, or both.

In addition to the criminal case, Syafie is facing two civil lawsuits for negligence resulting from auto accidents.