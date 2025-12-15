Singapore: Driver, 38, Arrested After Fatal Yishun Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving following a multi-vehicle crash in Yishun on Sunday night, December 14, that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.20pm at the junction of Yishun Avenue 3 and Yishun Central. The police confirmed that the collision involved two motorcycles, two cars and a lorry.

One of the motorcyclists, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. Another rider, a 19-year-old man, was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment. Three other individuals involved in the accident were assessed by SCDF for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The police said that the 38-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. Further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash have not been disclosed.

Images of the accident aftermath circulated on the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore Facebook group. Photographs showed a red car with extensive front-end damage after colliding with the rear of a lorry, with its airbags deployed. Other images captured SCDF paramedics attending to an individual on a stretcher near a motorcycle lying on its side on the roadway.

The police investigations are still ongoing.