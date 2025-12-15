Singapore Doctor, 34, Jailed for Voyeurism; Judge Rules Against Mandatory Treatment

A former doctor from Sengkang General Hospital was sentenced to eight weeks' jail on Monday, December 15, after being convicted of filming a woman while she was showering, in a case the court said warranted deterrence despite medical recommendations for treatment.

Jonathan Soh Jingyao, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, with a second similar charge taken into consideration.

Although an assessment by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) found him suitable for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) to address a voyeurism disorder, the court ruled that a custodial sentence was more appropriate.

The offence took place at about 6 pm on April 11, 2024, when Soh was in a residential unit with the 31-year-old victim.

The court documents stated that upon hearing the woman showering in a common toilet next to the kitchen, Soh went to the kitchen and held his mobile phone near a window to record her. The victim noticed the phone pointed towards her and shouted.

Soh subsequently left the area, while the victim returned to her bedroom. Unaware of the perpetrator's identity at the time, she later reviewed closed-circuit television footage to determine who had filmed her.

Soh deleted the recording without viewing it and later knocked on her bedroom door, apologising and admitting that he was responsible.

The victim later informed her boyfriend, who contacted the police. A gag order was imposed to protect the victim's identity, and court papers did not disclose her relationship with Soh, though the prosecution highlighted that he had breached a relationship of trust.

During sentencing submissions, Soh's lawyer, Jeeva Joethy, urged the court to impose an MTO instead of jail. He cited an IMH report recommending 18 months of mandatory treatment and said the psychiatrist who authored it was an experienced doctor appointed under the MTO scheme. Jeeva told the court that Soh had shown improvement, was undergoing psychiatric treatment and was working to repair his relationship with his wife.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xu Sijia opposed the request, arguing that psychiatric reports indicated the disorder did not significantly impair Soh's self-control. While Soh claimed he struggled with urges to film unsuspecting individuals, Xu said he retained self-control to a large extent. She added that a recommendation for an MTO did not bind the court.

In delivering the sentence, the judge said deterrence was a key consideration, especially as the victim had been recorded nude.

He noted the lack of clarity in the latest IMH report on how much Soh's condition contributed to the offence and referred to an earlier assessment that described the impairment to Soh's self-control as mild.

Soh attended the court hearing with his wife and friends. He remains listed as a doctor on the Singapore Medical Council's website, with his practising certificate set to expire at the end of December.

Voyeurism offences carry penalties of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.