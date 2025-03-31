Singapore to Deport 9 People for Illegal Touting at Changi Airport

Nine people will be deported from Singapore after being the subject of an investigation into their involvement in unlawful touting operations at Changi Airport.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) released a joint statement on Sunday, March 30, stating that they conducted a joint operation at the airport on March 22 in response to information received.

The multi-agency operation captured the nine foreign nationals, who ranged in age from 30 to 48 years.

According to investigations, the individuals, who were in possession of Work Permits, S Passes, or Social Visit Passes, had approached travellers of the same nationality to help them carry gold and mobile phones back to their home countries.

The authorities said, "These items were intended to be handed over to their counterparts in their home countries, in exchange for a cash reward."

"Following the conclusion of the investigations, eight individuals had their work passes revoked by MOM and one had his Short-Term Visit Pass cancelled by ICA," the statement added.

All of them will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

The authorities noted, "The Singapore government takes a serious view of illegal activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against individuals who flout our laws."

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act, anyone caught hawking at the airport faces a Prohibition Order and, if disregarded, may be arrested for criminal trespass.

If discovered to be involved in such activities, foreign nationals' risk having their work or immigration status cancelled and being prohibited from returning to Singapore.

The authorities added that foreigners on work passes are only allowed to work "in the occupation, and for the employer, as approved for their work pass".

They said, "They are not allowed to operate or participate in any other business. Foreign visitors on Short-Term Visit Passes are prohibited from engaging in any form of employment (paid or unpaid), business, profession, or occupation in Singapore during their stay in Singapore."

Travelers were also cautioned by the authorities not to carry products on behalf of strangers as this could put them at risk for security issues or result in their arrest and prosecution for engaging in illegal activity.