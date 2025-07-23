Singapore Cyclist, 49, Faces Charges in Alleged Collision That Killed Elderly Pedestrian

A 49-year-old man was charged on Wednesday, July 23, with causing the 70-year-old man's death by performing a rash act.

In 2024, the elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by Lester Lu Su Min who allegedly failed to maintain a proper lookout while riding his bicycle across a traffic intersection.

On March 6, 2024, the incident allegedly took place when Lu was cycling along Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Jalan Anak Bukit shortly after 6.30 am.

He is accused of not maintaining a proper lookout and colliding with the elderly person at a pedestrian crossing that was signaled.

On July 24, Lu's case will be brought up in court once more.

He may face up to five years in prison and a fine if found guilty of causing death by a careless act.