Singapore Cyclist, 40, Rushed to Hospital Following Hit-And-Run Accident in Jalan Besar

A 40-year-old male cyclist was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run accident in Jalan Besar on the evening of May 27.

According to reports, the police was informed about the accident, involving a bicycle, car and bus, along Jalan Besar towards Bencoolen Street at 6.25 pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police said that the cyclist was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Reports added that the car driver was not at the scene when police arrived.

A video that was uploaded on Singapore Roads Accident.Com Facebook page showed a silver car with its bonnet crushed after the collision with a SMRT bus. However, there is no statement from SMRT yet.