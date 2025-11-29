Singapore Cyclist, 39, Killed in Collision with Tower Transit Bus Along Admiralty Drive

A 39-year-old cyclist died on Saturday, November 29, after he was involved in an accident with a bus along Admiralty Drive, near Sembawang Road.

The police said that they were informed about the incident at around 10.55 am. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old bus driver is assisting the police with investigations.

In response to media queries, Tower Transit confirmed that one of its buses from service 859 was involved. A spokesperson said the company was "deeply saddened" by the cyclist's death and extended condolences to the man's family.

According to preliminary information, the bus had been travelling along Admiralty Drive when the cyclist moved across the road and into its path. The bus was unable to brake in time, resulting in a collision. Tower Transit added that it is working closely with the authorities and that investigations will determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the cyclist had been trapped under the wheels of the bus. The impact also left the windscreen damaged, and bloodstains were visible on the road. More than 20 passengers were on board the bus at the time, though none were injured.

The police's annual traffic report released in July 2025 showed a rise in the number of cyclists injured on the roads — from 572 cases in 2023 to 605 in 2024, including those on power-assisted bicycles and pillion riders. The number of fatal accidents involving cyclists, however, fell slightly from 14 in 2023 to 12 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the police investigations are still ongoing.