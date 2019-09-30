The Singapore men's cricket team created history as they defeated Zimbabwe, which is a full member nation of ICC by fours runs on Sunday. This was the first time that the Singapore team defeated the African nation.

The rain-interrupted match was curtailed to an 18-over fixer before the clash as Singapore went out to bat first. As per ICC reports, the Singaporean men's team posted a massive total of 181 runs in their quota of 18 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

Not a single batsman from the island country scored a half-century as the highest score was 41 runs scored by both Tim Davis and Manpreet Singh.

The other batsmen who played a crucial role behind posting such a massive total were Rohan Rangarajan who scored 39 runs off 22 balls and Surendran Chandramohan who played a knock of 23 runs as both the players gave a strong start for the Singapore team.

Ryan Burl was the pick of the bowlers among the Zimbabwean attack as he picked up three wickets.

In reply, the Zimbabwe team lost their first wicket with 22-runs in the score-card as opener Brian Chari got out to an Amjad Mahboob delivery for just two runs.

Then Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams steadied the ship and made a partnership of 39 runs which gave the visiting team some momentum to build on.

But Selladore Vijayakumar picked up the wicket of Chakabva when the latter was batting at 48. Then again Williams and Tinotenda Mutombodzi took the attack of the African nation as they put a brilliant partnership of 79 runs. At one time the scoreboard read 142 runs for the loss of two wickets for Zimbabwe in 14 overs.

But after the loss of Williams who scored a blistering 66 off 35 balls, the middle-order collapsed and they fell short of the target by four runs. The innings of Williams which showed some hope to the African nation could not see them through as the Singapore team created history, reported by ICC.

This is a massive news for cricket in Singapore and the team gave their best on the field to achieve the milestone.