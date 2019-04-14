Singapore police arrested two individuals for their suspected involvement in a series of theft of motorcycles and loanshark harassment.

As mentioned by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the officers received a report from a victim informing that his motorcycle was stolen along Bedok Reservoir Road on April 5 at around 9.25 pm. However, after conducting initial investigation police recovered those stolen motorcycles from an open car park of Blk 150 Bedok Reservoir Road.

To track down both the suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, the officials from Bedok Police Division went through the footages of police cameras and CCTV. Later, on April 11, the duo was arrested from Tampines Street 72 and Bedok Reservoir Road.

Further investigation revealed that the man and the woman were allegedly involved in other cases of theft of motorcycles at Bedok Reservoir and Chua Chu Kang.

In a news release, the SPF stated that the female accused is also believed to be involved in loanshark harassment activities where paint was splashed on the doors and loanshark-related graffiti were scrawled at HDB flats in Bedok Reservoir Road and Yishun.

The couple was charged in court on Saturday, April 13 with theft of motorcycle under Section 379A of the Penal Code, Chapter 224. If convicted they may face a jail term of a maximum seven years including a fine. The woman was charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2010 (Revised Edition).

The Moneylenders' Act (Revised Edition 2010) states that when a bank account or ATM card of a person is used to carry out moneylending by an unlicensed moneylender, that person is presumed to have assisted in the carrying on the business of unlicensed moneylending. First-time offenders found guilty of carrying on or assisting in a business of unlicensed moneylending may be fined between $30,000 and $300,000, be imprisoned for a term of up to four years and shall also be liable to be punished with caning of up to six strokes.

First-time offenders found guilty of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to five years, a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, and shall also be liable to be punished with caning between three and six strokes.

As per the news release, "The Police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to the public sense of safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."