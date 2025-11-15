Singapore Construction Worker Falls to Death at Jurong Region Line Site; Authorities Issue Stop-Work Order

A 46-year-old worker died after falling at an MRT construction site for the Jurong Region Line on Thursday, November 13.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday, November 15, that the construction supervisor was descending scaffolding at the site near Block 202 Pandan Gardens, near Jurong East, at around 5:30 pm, when he fell from a height of approximately 9 meters.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to LTA, a stop-work order has been issued for the worksite.

It further stated that in order to assess adherence to safety protocols, a safety pause has been requested for at-height work activities throughout LTA projects.

LTA said that the worker was employed by Leze Construction, a subsidiary of a sub-contractor of main contractor Daewoo-Yongnam Joint Venture, which is the project developer.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance," said LTA.

It further stated that work-at-height safety protocols are in place at its workplaces and that it treats every safety incident seriously.

LTA noted that it is assisting MOM with the incident's investigation.

According to MOM, employees doing height-related work must always maintain a "100% tie-off" and fasten their safety harnesses to separate, secure locations.

In the first half of 2025, there were 76 major injury and death incidents in the construction industry, five fewer than the 81 that occurred in the same period in 2024.