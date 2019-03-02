A large construction site concrete beam from a building, which was under construction, had collapsed from the upper floors onto its lower floor multi-storey carpark on Saturday.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on their social media platform that they were alerted to the incident at the construction site at 132 Margaret Drive at around 4.35 pm.

After the officials from SCDF reached the location they found a construction worker, who suffered a head injury. The unnamed man was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) immediately an SCDF ambulance.

The officials confirmed that they have finished the search process at the construction site. SCDF added that apart from one worker no other injuries were reported.