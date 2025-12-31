Singapore: Construction of Brickland MRT Station to Start in 2026, Passenger Service Targeted for 2034

Construction works for the new Brickland MRT station on Singapore's North-South Line are expected to begin in the first half of 2026, with the station slated to open to passengers in 2034, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday, December 30.

In a statement, LTA announced that it has awarded a S$281 million (US$218.5 million) civil contract to Obayashi Corporation for the design and construction of the station, also known as NS3A, as well as a new viaduct along the North-South Line.

The authority said that the Japanese firm was selected for its "established track record in infrastructure projects", which includes the development of rail stations and tunnels in Singapore and overseas.

LTA noted that Obayashi Corporation is currently involved in Cross Island Line Phase 2 works under a joint venture, including the design and construction of Turf City MRT station and its associated tunnels.

NS3A station will be located between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak MRT stations. While construction was earlier expected to begin in 2024, LTA clarified that advance works, such as the diversion of utilities, had started in March that year.

Responding to a query from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said, "The main civil works, which are covered under this latest contract, are expected to start in the first half of 2026. NS3A station is targeted to be completed by 2034, as announced previously."

Once completed, the Brickland MRT station will serve residents in the Keat Hong estate, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park estate and the Brickland district of Tengah town. It will also provide improved rail access to nearby educational institutions, including ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and St Anthony's Primary School.

NS3A will be the third MRT station constructed on an existing elevated rail line, following Canberra station on the North-South Line and Dover station on the East-West Line. LTA said the project involves "significant engineering works" due to the need to integrate the new station into an operational rail corridor.

These works include building a new viaduct to allow the staged diversion of train services from existing structures, enabling modification works to be carried out safely while keeping North-South Line services running. New crossover tracks will also be installed between existing and new tracks, along with a new siding that can be used during train faults.

To ensure commuter safety during construction, a temporary protection enclosure will be installed over certain sections of the tracks, and some works will be carried out at night after train operating hours.

"During construction, LTA and the appointed contractor will engage residents and relevant stakeholders and provide regular updates on the progress of the works," the authority told CNA. "We thank commuters and residents for their understanding and patience during the ongoing works, as we continue to expand our rail network for the benefit of our commuters."