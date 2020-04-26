Singapore reported 931 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 13,624 in the island nation, the health ministry of the country stated on Sunday.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in the statement. Fifteen of the new cases are permanent residents. The number of new cases rose from 618 reported on Saturday.

The tiny country of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, due to outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing over 300,000 mainly South Asian workers.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 2.8 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 200,000 worldwide. It has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world.

