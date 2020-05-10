Singapore confirmed 876 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, the health ministry of the island country state on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the nation to 23,336.

Coronavirus in Singapore

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent titles claiming the lives of nearly 280,000 people globally and infected over four million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Spain, Italy ad the UK.

