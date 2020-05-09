Singapore confirmed 753 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total of the city-state to 22,460 cases, as stated by the health ministry of the country.

COVID-19 in Singapore

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Nine are permanent residents. The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 270,000 people globally and infected over 3.9 million people worldwide. The outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

The US is the worst affected country followed by Spain, Italy and the UK due to the virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city named Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

(With agency inputs)