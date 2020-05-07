The Asian island country Singapore has reported 741 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of virus infection cases to 20,939, stated the health ministry of the nation on Thursday.

Singapore COVID-19 outbreak

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Five are permanent residents. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 260,000 people worldwide while over 3.7 million got infected globally.

The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the US is the worst affected country followed by Spain and Italy. The researchers are currently trying to find a vaccine for the virus as it continues to spread like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)