The Asian island country Singapore confirmed 618 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 12,693, as stated by the health ministry of the city-state on Saturday.

Singapore Coronavirus crisis

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Seven are permanent residents. The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures.

Thre deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread to more than 270 countries in the world and has infected over 2.7 million people claiming the lives of more than 190,000 people globally. The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic that probably started from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

(With agency inputs)