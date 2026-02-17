Singapore: ComfortDelGro Taxi Overturns at Ang Mo Kio Junction on First Day of Chinese New Year

A ComfortDelGro taxi overturned after being involved in an accident at a junction in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday morning, February 17, the first day of Chinese New Year.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 7.50 am at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Bishan Road.

Paramedics assessed two individuals for minor injuries at the scene, but both declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Photographs published by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao showed the taxi lying on its side, with an ambulance and several police officers at the scene. Two traffic police officers were also seen speaking to a man standing by the roadside.

In a traffic update posted at 8.13 am on social media platform X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) advised motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 due to the accident.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for ComfortDelGro said the cabby was not injured and that there was no passenger in the taxi at the time of the accident.

"We are monitoring the situation and providing assistance as needed," the spokesperson told The Straits Times.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are stil ongoing.