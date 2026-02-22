Singapore: ComfortDelGro Probes Incident After Taxi Spotted Driving with Door Open

ComfortDelGro is investigating an incident after one of its taxis was seen travelling along a road with its driver-side door open on February 19.

In response to queries on Sunday, February 22, a company spokesperson said it is aware of the situation and has launched an investigation. "The safety of our cabbies are our top priority," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

A video posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page showed a yellow taxi moving along the rightmost lane of a road with the driver's side door open. The clip later cuts to another stretch of road, where the driver appears to rest one hand on the open window frame for several moments before eventually closing the door while the vehicle is still in motion.

According to the post, the incident occurred along Bartley Road East at about 6 pm. The post also stated that the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time. It has since attracted nearly 300 reactions online.

ComfortDelGro did not specify whether there were any passengers in the taxi during the incident. The investigations are still ongoing.